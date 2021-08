Cage Warriors host first fight in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cage Warriors hosted their first fight on the night of Aug. 1 at Humphreys Concerts by the bay.

The Irish-owned MMA promotion company helps train fresh new talent and they now have a hub in San Diego.

Current UFC Fighters got their start at Cage Warriors are Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

We caught up with a former UFC Champion and the President of Cage Warriors about the importance of this event in Southern California.