Caitlyn Jenner: Californians deserve personal freedom and responsibility to control their lives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California voters are beginning to receive their Recall election ballots, but the official election day is not until September 14th.

Like the others, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner is urging Californians to vote ‘Yes’ on the question one, which reads, “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” If a majority of the votes on the recall question are “Yes,” Governor Newsom shall be removed from office and the replacement candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared elected for the remainder of the governor’s term of office (ending January 2, 2023).

The Republicans are united around voting ‘Yes,’ but question 2, is where they differ.

Republican Caitlyn Jenner is campaigning as an “inclusive Republican,” and she says it is going very well. Jenner told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, “being an inclusive Republican I have conservative economic values, obviously less taxes, less regulations, pro-business environment. But on social issues, I’m inclusive to all people. I think that’s a really important issue for California. So yes, the campaign has been going very well.”

Jenner slammed Newsom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is the reason Californians are going to recall him.

Jenner explained, “When you combine politics and a pandemic, usually politics wins. And right now, it’s all about politics. Obviously different governors of different states, have done it different ways, and been very successful. Honestly, the reason for the recall, is primarily because of his response to COVID, and how he shut this state down for the last year.”

Continuing, “we need to get this state back. Right now, we’ve lost 18,000 companies that have left California. The middle class is leaving California, why? Because of an overtaxed, overregulated government led by Gavin Newsom. That has to stop. Obviously we have to follow the science when it comes to this pandemic. But for me personally, I am about personal choice, personal freedom. It should be your decision to wear a mask, it should be your decision whether to get vaccinated or not. You know what your health risks are. Californians are very smart, they know what to do.”