Caitlyn Jenner considering run to become Governor of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the recall looms for Governor Gavin Newsom, reports say Caitlyn Jenner is exploring a potential run to replace him.

According to Axios, who broke the story, Jenner is speaking to political consultants and is being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren.

Axios reports, “Jenner is being assisted in her consideration by Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser. Wren initially met Jenner through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues.” Adding that Wren, “previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, and also helped organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6.”

