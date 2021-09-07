Caitlyn Jenner discusses final week of campaigning before California’s Recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In exactly one week, Californians will head to the polls to vote on whether or not they want to Recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Millions of ballots have already been mailed out, but all the candidates are stressing the importance of at least getting the majority of voters to vote yes.

As you know, if a majority of the votes on the recall question are “Yes,” Governor Newsom shall be removed from office and the replacement candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared elected for the remainder of the governor’s term of office (ending January 2, 2023). If one-half or more of the votes on the recall question are “No,” Governor Newsom shall remain in office.

Question two is still up in the air as various polls say the race is neck and neck.

Republican candidate, Caitlyn Jenner, describes herself as an inclusive Republican who will bring pro-business policies to California, with liberal values on social issues.

Jenner discussed the last week of the campaign with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.