Caitlyn Jenner: I will implement conservative economic policies and moderate social policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner continues her campaign to replace Gavin Newsom, but is emphasizing that getting Newsom out of office is the most important thing.

Jenner explained, “I’m going to do my best, I will push hard for question number one, and let Californians decide on question number two.”

As you know, question one is, “Shall Gavin Newsom be removed from office?” If the majority of people answer “yes,” then the replacement candidate that receives the most votes on question number two, will become California’s next governor.

Jenner said she is the best candidate for California because she is a “moderate Republican.”

According to her, a “moderate Republican” has conservative economic values, but has moderate social policies. Jenner said conservative economic policies have “always worked,” but believes only a candidate with moderate social views can get elected in a blue state like California.

Furthermore, Jenner said she has a very good life, and doesn’t need to run for governor.

“I’m doing this because I love this state, I’ve been here for 48 years, all my friends are leaving, I don’t want to leave. 18,000 companies have left, we need to change. I want to be an example for people to stand up,” she said.

Jenner said there is “no common sense” in Sacramento, and it is time to change the way things are done up there.

