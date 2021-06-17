Cajon Valley Union School District welcoming sign ups for summer enrichment program Camp Cajon

CAJON VALLEY (KUSI) – In summer 2020, the Cajon Valley Union School District used federal CARES Act funds to reopen all 27 schools for the community and create a free, optional Summer Enrichment Program for the district’s students.

Under the care and nurturing of their teachers and school employees who know them so well, students participated in small groups, personalized instruction, hands-on science activities, arts, organized sports, swimming, and field trips.

The district also partnered with Beable, a literacy platform, to organize a summer reading challenge with weekly prizes for students showing the most growth.

