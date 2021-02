CAL Fire brings vaccinations to rural San Diego Counties

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CAL Fire is vaccinating San Diego County residents in rural communities through its program, Operation Collaboration.

Healthcare workers and individuals aged 65 and older, 525 in total, received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ramona High School parking over the first weekend of February.

Thomas Shoots, Fire Captain/Public Information Officer for CAL FIRE, joined KUSI to discuss vaccinations for rural communities.