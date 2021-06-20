Cal Fire captain gives Overland Fire update





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters in East County were battling a 343-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Saturday.

The fire, dubbed the Overland Fire, was first reported to be 10 acres at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 20-30 acres; at 11 a.m., to 100 acres and was 0% contained.

At 1:20 p.m., the fire was reported to be at 500 acres, but was reduced about 4 p.m. to 343 acres because of more accurate mapping of the perimeter. The fire was 5% contained, Cal Fire reported.

“Fire is holding in retardant,” Cal Fire said. “Ground resources flown in by helicopter to build containment line.”

The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2.

As the Overland Fire continues burning, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss an update on the vegetation fire.

#OverlandFire in Canebrake [update] Fire is 343 acres (reduced due to more accurate mapping of perimeter) and is 5% contained. Fire is holding in retardant; ground resources flown in by helicopter to build containment line. pic.twitter.com/ZwjTNAp4Mj — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2021