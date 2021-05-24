Cal Fire crews quickly put out 4 acre brush fire in Ramona





RAMONA (KUSI) – Cal Fire reported that a brush fire started near Ramona Monday afternoon.

Smoke from the blaze near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road could be seen from SDG&E cameras.

Firefighters halted the spread of that hillside brush fire near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road in Ramona around 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which blackened about four acres, burned near some homes but caused no structural damage or injuries, the state agency reports.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road in Ramona. Two acres, heavy fuels. Immediate structure threat in the area. #FernbrookFire pic.twitter.com/JrZ0oXtZGg — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 24, 2021