Cal Fire crews quickly put out 4 acre brush fire in Ramona
RAMONA (KUSI) – Cal Fire reported that a brush fire started near Ramona Monday afternoon.
Smoke from the blaze near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road could be seen from SDG&E cameras.
Firefighters halted the spread of that hillside brush fire near Fernbrook Drive and Mussey Grade Road in Ramona around 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
The blaze, which blackened about four acres, burned near some homes but caused no structural damage or injuries, the state agency reports.