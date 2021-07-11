Cal Fire San Diego Firefighters battle Dulzura brush fire, 70 acres burned





DULZURA (KUSI) – Cal Fire San Diego firefighters battled a brush fire in Dulzura Saturday that has scorched 70 acres of grass.

The blaze burning along Marron Valley Road south of the South Bay Rod and Gun Club was reported around 6 p.m., fire officials and NBC7 reported.

An evacuation order for all of Bee Canyon Road was issued and lifted at 10:17 p.m. Saturday night when forward rate of the fire had been stopped.

The fire is currently 40% contained, Cal Fire said, and is spread at 52 acres.

Firefighters are remaining on scene to mop up and construct a containment line.

#MarronFire in Dulzura [update] Good Morning- the Marron Fire is now 40% contained. Updated perimeter mapping puts this fire at 52 acres, a slight reduction from earlier size estimates. Firefighters will remain on scene today mopping up and constructing containment line. pic.twitter.com/KsLGXIQuv1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2021