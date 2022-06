Cal Fire talks home hardening, keeping your homes safe from wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Peak Wildfire Season in California is nearly here, and so far we’ve already had our fair share spark across the state and even here locally.

Now is the time to start preparing for a potential wildfire!

Captain Thomas Shoots, PIO of Cal Fire, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about fire preparedness.