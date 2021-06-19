Cal/OSHA ends face mask requirements in the workplace for vaccinated employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal/OSHA regulators are allowing fully vaccinated workers to unmask at work.

Employment attorney, Annie Ellis, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the new workplace rules.

Vaccinated employees are not required to wear masks while indoors, except for the places where California still requires masks to be worn by all people.

Unvaccinated employees must still wear face masks in indoor settings.

However, for employees to go unmasked indoors, their employers must document their vaccination status.