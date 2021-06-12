Cal/OSHA revises mask mandate guidance, scheduled to vote June 17





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal/OSHA has recently oscillated between continuing or discontinuing mask mandates at work, should unvaccinated employees be present, much to the confusion of many Californians.

Cal/OSHA is scheduled to officially vote on workplace mask mandates on June 17.

While officials flounder, many are either confused or confidently paving their own way.

Dr. Jeffrey Barke, M.D. Board Certified Primary Care, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss mask mandates.

Dr. Barke explained that masks provide very little protection and advocates for going without them.