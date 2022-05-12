Cal State San Marcos Cougars’ softball team make history, garnering the No. 1 seed and hosting the NCAA DII West Regional Tournament for the first time

What a time to be a Cal State San Marcos Cougar!

The softball team going on a historic run this season. The Cougars 40-11 record turning heads, and landing themselves the No.1 seed this year. Setting them up to host the NCAA Division II West Regional for the first time tomorrow!

The team loaded with local talent, hear how this team put together a season that no one saw coming!

Game time is set for tomorrow at CSUSM, with the Cougars taking on No. 8 Northern Nazarene tomorrow at 12 pm.