Cal State San Marcos softball headed to first D2 college world series in school history

Cal State San Marcos is headed off to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the chance to bring home a world series title to San Marcos.

This is the first time any team at CSUSM has gone this far and so it as exciting time for the softball program.

Their first game is Thursday morning at 8 a.m. PDT against the #1 seed UT Tyler.