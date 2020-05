Cal State San Marcos will hold an on-campus ‘Graduates on Parade’ event in replace of traditional graduation

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Cal State San Marcos is holding a special event Friday for this year’s graduates.

The ‘Graduates on Parade’ event will replace traditional graduation ceremonies to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cal State University President, Dr. Ellen Neufeldt, told us all about the scheduled event on Good Morning San Diego.