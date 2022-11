Cali BBQ plates Thanksgiving meals for those who can’t cook a turkey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is a stressful time in the kitchen.

Cali BBQ makes custom Thanksgiving plates for those who don’t have plans on the day-of or simply don’t feel like putting a Turkey in the oven.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on location to get a taste of their home-cooked meats for the holiday season.