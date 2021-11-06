Cali Comfort BBQ among San Diego State’s 8 chosen food partners for Aztec Stadium

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – San Diego State University Wednesday unveiled the first eight food vendors for the new Aztec Stadium at SDSU Mission Valley, all with local ties.

The first featured vendors are Batch & Box, Best Pizza and Brew, Cali BBQ, The Crack Shack, Everbowl, Gaglione Brothers, Hodad’s and The Taco Stand.

“Our goal in every aspect of this project has been to provide San Diego with not only a premier multi-purpose stadium, but with an experience that is true to our great city,” said Derek Grice, SDSU’s executive associate athletic director of Mission Valley development. “Partnering with these phenomenal local brands delivers on our vision to have premium amenities for our patrons as well as provide an experience that is unique to San Diego.”

The vendors announced Wednesday cover a range of cuisines and are intended to complement more traditional stadium food options. Additional food and beverage partners will be announced at a later date, a university statement read.

“Fans at Aztec Stadium will be treated to a best-in-class hospitality experience featuring iconic San Diego brands that have brought smiles to countless San Diegans over the years,” said Susan Hawke, executive general manager of food and beverage at Aztec Stadium. “This will be a destination where people come not only to be entertained but enjoy foods that they love.”

The 35,000-seat Aztec Stadium and SDSU’s 132-acre Mission Valley campus have been in the works since San Diego voters approved Measure G in November 2018. In May 2020, the city council sold the city-owned stadium and property for $86.2 million to the university.

The SDCCU Stadium was demolished last year and the Aztecs have played “home” games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The university’s plan for the SDSU Mission Valley campus includes an “innovation district” to support SDSU’s education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs, as well as 86 acres of parks, recreation and open space, about 4,600 market-rate and affordable residences, 400 hotel rooms, 95,000 square feet of retail space and enhanced use of the MTS Green Line Stadium trolley station and accommodation of the planned Purple Line.

SDSU Mission Valley is set to expand the university’s economic impact by an estimated $3 billion per year and intended to increase SDSU’s enrollment by 15,000 students, according to the university.

Aztec Stadium is scheduled to open Sept. 3, 2022, when the Aztecs football team plays host to Arizona.

Season tickets for the 2022 San Diego State football season in the new stadium will go on sale to the general public in January.