Cali Comfort BBQ opens indoor dining after thirteen months of take-out and delivery only

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI)-

Cali Comfort BBQ spent the last thirteen months surviving on take-out and delivery. In the beginning of 2021, Cali Comfort BBQ opened a second location in the Barrio Logan Food Hub also known as a ghost kitchen. The Food Hub allows the restaurant to expand to different parts of San Diego through third party delivery services.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Cali Comfort in Spring Valley on Good Morning San Diego. She spoke with the owner, Shawn Walchef about why they waited thirteen months to offer indoor dining and he said, “We do everything low and slow here but we’re so excited to have guests back.”

Throughout the thirteen months closed, Walchef remodeled the inside of Cali Comfort BBQ.

Cali Comfort is still offering the same take-out and delivery options if you don’t wish to dine-in.