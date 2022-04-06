Cali Comfort BBQ raises money for small town in Ukraine fighting to save their homes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The locals of a small town in Ukraine called, Orikhiv, is bravely fighting against Russian attacks in hopes of saving their homes.

Orikhiv is a city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. There are around 14,000 who live there.

Money donated has been pledged to go to purchasing necessary items for local defense forces and soldiers in the region of Orikhiv.

Those items include bulletproof vests, balaclavas, two-way radios, phone chargers, helmets, blankets, logs for trenches and more.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski sat down at Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley to get the details on how and why they are collecting donations for the small town of Orikhiv.

To donate you can visit HERE