Cali Comfort BBQ stays open for take-out NYE and New Year’s Day





SPRING VALLEY (KUSI)- Cali Comfort BBQ will remain open for take-out and delivery for New Year’s Eve and will also be open for New Year’s Day.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon asked owner, Shawn Walchef, “What are you doing to celebrate the end of 2020?” Walchef says, “We are going to be open and as a restaurant owner, that’s the best thing I can say right now.”

Cali Comfort BBQ also offers online ordering. You can place your order and time for pickup by visiting their website at: calibbq.media

Would ya look at that!! A mountain of brisket 😍And that’s not even half of it. @CaliComfort BBQ is saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to the new year! Open NYE and New Years Day for pick-up, take-out and delivery. @kusinews pic.twitter.com/LHUlrx35ii — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) December 31, 2020