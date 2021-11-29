Cali Strong Human of the Year, Coach Rob Mendez comes out with his new book ‘Who says I cant?’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, offensive coordinator at Francis Parker High School Coach Rob Mendez talked with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez about his new book “Who says I can’t?”. He will be having his book signing with special guests SD Padre Joe Musgrove and NFL HOF Andre Reed on Dec. 4th at 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Rob Mendez was born in Northern California and he was born without arms or legs because of a birth defect called Tetra -Amelia Syndrome that prevents the limbs from growing in the womb. All the proceeds of the books will go to Coach Rob Mendez’s ongoing medical bills.

Where : 789 West Harbor Drive San Diego, Ca 92101