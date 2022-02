Calif. AG: ‘Black Lives Matter’ delinquent with Registry of Charitable Trusts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has sent a formal warning to the Black Lives Matter organization.

He’s accusing the group of being delinquent with “the Registry of Charitable Trusts” for failing to submit required annual reports regarding their finances.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss AG Bonta’s warning.