Calif. passes law making menstrual products free in public schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Public schools with students in grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University System will now be required to provide menstrual products due to a bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The legislation, named the Menstrual Equity for All Act, also eliminates taxes on menstrual products which previously amounted to $20 million annually out of the pockets of Californians, according to State Assembly Member Crisitina Garcia.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by the president of the Coronado School Board, Esther Valdez Clayton, to discuss the new law and what it will mean for California students, and California tax payers.