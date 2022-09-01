California announces ban on gas vehicles as they ask residents to conserve energy





The recent flex alerts has many questioning the state of the infrastructure here in California.

As we all try to help reduce strain on the power grid by limiting the use of electricity, many are wondering why, in this day and age, we have to be concerned about not running the dish washer during a hot day

Just a week ago, California Air Resources Board approved a plan that would ban the sale of gas powered vehicles in 2035. The question that still remains is are we ready for all-electric transportation?

Catherine Boyd joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss the incompetency of California’s leadership.

