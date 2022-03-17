California Assembly Democrats to propose $400-gas rebate Thursday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Assembly Democrats have plans in motion to propose a new $400-gas rebate early Thursday amid record-breaking gas prices in the state, according to a government source in Sacramento.

This comes after Democrats in the California State Assembly voted down a bill proposed by Republicans to temporarily remove the gas tax in the state in order to bring relief at the pump.

If approved, most California taxpayers will receive a $400-check sometime in the near future.

No other details are known at this time, but KUSI will continue to update readers as more information comes in.