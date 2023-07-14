California Assembly Public Safety Committee passes child trafficking bill despite Democrat opposition
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The California State Assembly held an emergency hearing Thursday to reconsider Senate Bill 14 after it failed to make it out of the Public Safety Committee.
SB 14 would make sex trafficking minors a serious crime.
KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with Republican State Senator, Shannon Grove, who introduced the bill, about the Democrats initial refusal to support the legislation, and then why they changed their mind and ultimately voted for it.
Reverend Shane Harris also discussed the legislation with KUSI's Logan Byrnes: