California Assembly Public Safety Committee passes child trafficking bill despite Democrat opposition





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The California State Assembly held an emergency hearing Thursday to reconsider Senate Bill 14 after it failed to make it out of the Public Safety Committee.

SB 14 would make sex trafficking minors a serious crime.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with Republican State Senator, Shannon Grove, who introduced the bill, about the Democrats initial refusal to support the legislation, and then why they changed their mind and ultimately voted for it.

Reverend Shane Harris also discussed the legislation with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes:

SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ Noted. Vote blue no matter who. Vote blue no matter what. A bill that passed the Senate bi partisan the way it was is now being sent back to the Assembly Public Safety committee by some DEM Assemblymembers where the bill will either being amended/diluted or it just will… pic.twitter.com/dZM3qvFB4L — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) July 13, 2023

CA State Assembly Democrats should be ashamed of themselves. How does a public safety committee made up of a majority of Dems vote against a bill advancing that would have of many things increased criminal penalties on perpetrators of sex trafficking children? Well, perhaps… pic.twitter.com/X4wiyBpX0l — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) July 12, 2023