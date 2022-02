California Assembly Republicans choose James Gallagher to take over as Minority leader

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Assembly Republicans, meet your new leader.

Republican members of the California Assembly have unanimously voted for Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, to take over as California Assembly Minority leader.

New California Assembly Minority leader Gallagher himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his plans as minority leader.