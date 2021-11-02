California Assemblyman Jim Patterson discusses flaws in California’s EDD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the start of the pandemic, California has paid out more than $178 billion in unemployment benefits.

But they have also reportedly paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent benefits.

What can be done to fix this seemingly broken EDD system?

California State Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the flaws within the state’s EDD system.

The state’s EDD system was ripe for fraud even when Gov. Jerry Brown was warned during his term, Assemblyman Patterson began, but administrations have been too slow to act, Patterson added.

The state’s EDD system has been ripe for fraud for years, Assemblyman Patterson began.

Even Gov. Jerry Brown was warned during his term, he added, but the administrations, including current Gov. Gavin Newsom, have been too slow to act, Patterson added.