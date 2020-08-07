California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley leads effort to fully repeal AB 5

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California’s Assembly Bill 5, authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, and co-authored by mayoral candidate Todd Gloria, extended employee classification status to gig workers has been controversial since it was passed last year.

The bill has ruined thousands of people ability to make money, something Lorena Gonzalez denied.

As a result of the destruction to so many Californians livelihoods, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has been leading the effort to repeal AB 5.

In August, the California Assembly will vote on a full repeal of the legislation.

Assemblyman Kiley discussed the upcoming vote on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.