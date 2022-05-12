California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman discusses his campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several candidates are running to unseat California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Candidate Nathan Hochman believes he is the best candidate for the role.

Hochman himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

As a defense attorney and prosecutor, Hochman can calibrate the difference between true public safety threats and those who can serve their debts to society in another way, he explained.

Rob Bonta doesn’t have that calibration, Hochman added.