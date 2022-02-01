California attorney general warns NCTD about breaking state laws over coastal fencing





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The battle over fencing off the coastline in Del Mar has reached new levels.

Now, California’s attorney general has stepped in.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, the North County Transit District will be breaking at least two state laws if they move ahead with the fencing project without first completing environmental studies and reaching out to the local community.

