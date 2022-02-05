California bill bans firearm sales and gun shows at state fairs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Bill 915 introduced by Senator Dave Min, proposed a law that would ban firearms or ammunition on state property, effectively barring gun shows from being held at any of California’s 73 state fairgrounds.

“County fairgrounds are supposed to be family-friendly venues and have long been associated with events like county fairs, 4-H events, rodeos and music festivals. However, they have become most well-known for gun shows,” Min said in a statement announcing the bill. “This needs to change, and this bill will finally get California out of the business of government-sponsored gun shows. While the Second Amendment allows for the well-regulated sales and purchase of firearms, the Constitution does not require that taxpayer-owned properties be used to facilitate those transactions.”

The bill has not at this time been assigned to a committee, but allegedly, Min thinks that it its to go before the Senate Public Safety Committee first.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee, about how this bill will effect San Diego.