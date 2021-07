California Cinderella State Pageant hosts golf tournament for scholarship programs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Cinderella State Pageant hosted a golf tournament to fund scholarship programs on July 16.

California Cinderella State Pageant Fundraiser supports youth development and leadership programs.

The organization helps support higher education for young women through scholarship funding.

For this fundraising event, participants had the chance to ride off in a brand new motorcycle.