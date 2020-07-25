California classrooms closed for fall as virus cases surge





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of California’s 6.7 million school kids will be learning from home when the new school year begins next month as the state struggles with soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday issued strict guidelines for 32 counties that are on a state watch list because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

They effectively require distance learning in public and private K-12 schools.

The largest districts, including Los Angeles and San Diego, already had planned to delay in-person teaching.

Newsom’s announcement came as California reported its third-highest daily total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases: nearly 10,000 and 130 deaths.

Local school leaders are sharing their perspectives on the decision to keep schools closed for the fall semester and resume distanced learning instead.

Board member for the California State Board of Education, Brenna Pangelinan, joined Good Morning San Diego to give her take on the decision for students when schools returns amid pandemic.