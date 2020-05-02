California Coast Credit Union new normal of banking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Locally and nationally, businesses have had to shift the way they operate due to the COVID-19 crisis, and these changes may become the “new normal” for businesses after the crisis starts to wind down.

Joining Good Morning San Diego with insight into how things may change in the future for businesses and customers was Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union.

Some of the changes include social distancing inside your business and limiting the number of people who are allowed into your business at any one time.

“Even as we shed masks and gloves, customers will still be concerned and they will expect social distancing at your business, to some degree. They’ll be more sensitive about being shoulder-to-shoulder and having a lot of unwelcome physical contact. So businesses will need to plan for that and make adjustments,” said Lane.