California Coastal Commission approves plan for the Fiesta Island Dog Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan for the Fiesta Island Dog Park!

Chairman of the California Coastal Commission, Steve Padilla, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the two options that were being voted on — and what comes next for Fiesta Island.

Option “A” would have built a two-lane road and turned 6 acres of shoreline into a swimming park and boat dock.

Option “B,” which was approved on a 6-5 vote, maintains the area exactly as it is currently.

The petition to keep the dog park as is reached more than 9,000 signatures.