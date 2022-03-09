California Coastal Commission issues ‘cease and desist order’ to North County Transit District over bluff fencing

DEL MAR (KUSI) – In efforts to preserve coastal access in Del Mar, the North County Transit District just received a cease-and-desist order telling them to stop planning to erect a fence along the railroad tracks in the Del Mar bluffs.

The order arrived on the heels of the California Coastal Commission warning the North County Transit District to not go ahead with the fencing project.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Del Mar with more details.