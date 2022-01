California Coastal Commission opposed to fencing off coastal access in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The people of Del Mar have a very important new partner tonight in their battle to stop a chain link fence from blocking off “coastal access.”

The California Coastal Commission has written a strongly worded letter, essentially telling SANDAG and North County Transit cease their efforts in fencing off the coast.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers from Del Mar with the latest twist.