California Coastal Commission plans to move Del Mar train tracks inland

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Del Mar cliffs continue to erode, and with the passing of each year, those tracks continue to get closer to falling off the cliff.

However, the California Coastal Commission has created a plan to move the train tracks farther inland in order to prevent their imminent fall off, of the cliff.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went over to Del Mar to get details on this long-term process.