California considering bill to require all K-12 students to get vaccinated to attend school





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California lawmakers have been considering bills that would require all K-12 students in the state to get vaccinated.

One proposed law would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required school vaccinations, which would take away the personal exemption option.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 866 would allow minors as young as 12 years old to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster without parental consent.

