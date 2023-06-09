California considers legal action against Florida for migrant flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two private planes delivered migrants to California’s capital last week, prompting outrage from Governor Gavin Newsom who has since called Governor DeSantis a “small, pathetic man”.

An investigation was launched into the origin of the migrants who were delivered in these flights and whether or not they were legally “kindapped”.

A video was submitted to the investigation showing the migrants signing waivers and giving thanks that they had arrived in California.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton went live with KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss