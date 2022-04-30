California continues driving businesses out of state, says Tom Del Beccaro





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If passed, California’s proposed AB 2932 would take the 40-hour full-time workweek to 32 hours a week and a July gas tax increase looms.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss why he thinks California continues driving businesses out of the state.

Democrat policies are pushing businesses and residents out of the state, summed up Del Beccaro.