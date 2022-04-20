California could require 35% of new car sales be electric 2025. Will this do more harm or good?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Under a new proposal from the California Air Resources Board, the state could mandate that 35% of new cars must be electric by 2025.

It’s 2022. The clock is ticking.

Opponents of the initiative have said that this is unworkable and will lead to massive price hikes for consumers.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the negative effects that the mandate could bring.