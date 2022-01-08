California Democrats proposes a single-payer healthcare system that will double your taxes!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first in the nation — A universal healthcare plan has been proposed by California’s Democrats in Sacramento.

The proposed AB 1400, double taxes to over 2 billion dollars and creates a single-payer healthcare system.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked to Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, of the 6th District, about how this “universal healthcare” will raise taxes, force businesses to leave California, and raise the cost of living.