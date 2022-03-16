California Democrats vote against proposal to suspend state gas tax amid record-high prices





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Democrat-controlled Assembly voted down a bill Monday by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley to repeal the state’s gas tax.

This vote came as record-high gas prices have plagued the nation, especially California, where gas prices are highest.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing California’s 6th district, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the failed gas tax suspension.