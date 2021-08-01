California Dept. of Public Health issues order requiring vaccines in certain job industries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Department of Public Health — at the blessing of the Gov. Gavin Newsom — issued an order last Monday requiring vaccines for employees in certain industries.

Those working in healthcare, public agencies, and people in congregate settings such as shelters and jails must comply by Aug. 23.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis from the Law Offices of Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to unmask the details.

Ellis explained that this is technically not a vaccine mandate, because people will not lose their jobs over this, and the alternative of testing regularly is available.