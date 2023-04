California energy bills could soon be income-based





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent proposal by California electric companies would break up monthly charges by the amount of energy used and the income of the household.

SCE, PG&E, and SDG&E submitted a joint proposal to the Public Utilities Commission which outlined a fixed rate restructuring based on household income.

Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel with details.