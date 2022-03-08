California excise taxes are making gas prices higher than the rest of the country

San Diego (KUSI) – The general trends that are causing prices at the pump to go up is more demand than supply due to reduced production though the pandemic. There are also speculations on the shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

In California specifically, public policy also makes it even more expensive with excise taxes, money for cap and trade, and requirements on produces all get passed to every taxpayer in the state.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Haney Hong, President & CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association about the California excise taxes that are making gas prices higher than the res of the county.