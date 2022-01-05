California extends indoor mask mandate through at least February 15





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California State Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly says the state’s indoor mask-wearing mandate is being extended through at least Feb. 15 due to the current increase in COVID infections.

They claimed the mandate would originally expire on Jan. 15th, but most critics correctly predicted it would be extended and warned the California government was lying.

Ghaly also said residents should consider wearing higher-grade masks, not simply scarves or loose-fitting cloth face-coverings.

He said many masks that people donned in the early days of the pandemic are “not as helpful today,” urging people to consider masks that are well-fitted on the face without gaps or ventilators.

Ghaly’s comments are being immediately criticized by people asking why extend the mandate if you admit the masks don’t work?

Are you surprised? California has extended the statewide indoor mask mandate until at least February 15th. The state government originally claimed the mandate would last a month, and end on January 15th, which has turned out to be a lie.https://t.co/rs13KZxvH1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 5, 2022